Kickoff Time and TV Set for Sooners vs. Buckeyes

Oklahoma’s premier non-conference football game for next season had its kickoff time and television network announced on Thursday.

The Sooners will visit Ohio State on September 9 for a game that will begin at 6:30 pm on ABC.

It will be the fourth meeting in history between the two teams, with the visiting team winning each of the first three times.

The Buckeyes beat the Sooners 45-24 last year in Norman.

OU’s only previous visit to Columbus was a memorable Sooner win in 1977, when Uwe von Schamann kicked a field goal in the final seconds to lead OU over Ohio State 29-28.