List of most popular baby names in Oklahoma for 2016 released

OKLAHOMA – The Social Security Administration has released the most popular baby names in Oklahoma for 2016.

Earlier this month, the Social Security Administration released the list of the most popular baby names in the United States for 2016.

Noah and Emma topped that list.

Now, the Social Security Administration has released a new list that shows us how Oklahoma compares to the rest of the nation.

Liam and Emma topped the Oklahoma list.

The top ten boys and girls names for 2016 in Oklahoma were:

Boys

Liam Elijah Oliver Noah Mason Jaxon Wyatt William Luke James

Girls

Emma Olivia Ava Sophia Abigail Harper Isabella Mia Charlotte Elizabeth

