“There was nowhere to go,” Drivers describe terrifying commute on Oklahoma interstate

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is in custody following a messy crash Thursday morning in Oklahoma City.

Around 4:30 a.m., a suspect driving the wrong way on I-240 led police on a chase.

"I don't even know what to say. I'm just still in shock,” Toni Reynolds told NewsChannel 4.

Reynolds is one of several drivers who experienced the dangerous morning commute Thursday.

"He was just right on top of me, and there was nowhere to go,” Reynolds said.

Police said they started following a driver near I-40 and Morgan Rd. who witnesses said was swerving in and out of traffic, even waving at the officers at one point.

He eventually started driving the wrong way on the highway.

"He was kind of going back and forth like he was trying to decide who to hit and, at the last second, swerved and got this guy. It was scary,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds is talking about a van, which the suspect hit head-on. She was just feet away, becoming a victim of the domino effect.

"He was the car next to me, so he immediately spun around got my car,” Reynolds said.

Her car is pretty beat up. However, among the frustration and panic, drivers like Reynolds are thankful because it could have been a lot worse.

"Normally, I'd pretty much have the road to myself, but there was a lot more traffic this morning, so really it's lucky that nobody got killed,” Reynolds said.

The suspect ran from the scene right after the crash. Officers found him hiding behind some trees down the road and took him into custody.

Witnesses said the driver of the van appeared to be okay.

