Man in custody following messy crash on I-240 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is in custody following a messy crash in Oklahoma City Thursday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m., a suspect driving the wrong way on I-240 led police on a chase.
The suspect reportedly crashed into another vehicle on I-240 near Western Ave.
After the crash, police said the suspect got out of the car and ran away.
However, police found the alleged suspect hiding in some bushes a few blocks away from the crash scene.
He was arrested and taken to the hospital to be checked out.
35.467560 -97.516428