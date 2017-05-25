× Man in custody following messy crash on I-240 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is in custody following a messy crash in Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., a suspect driving the wrong way on I-240 led police on a chase.

The suspect reportedly crashed into another vehicle on I-240 near Western Ave.

After the crash, police said the suspect got out of the car and ran away.

However, police found the alleged suspect hiding in some bushes a few blocks away from the crash scene.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital to be checked out.