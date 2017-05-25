× Man recovering after being stabbed during home invasion in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is recovering after he was stabbed during a home invasion overnight.

Just after midnight, police say two men were at a home near S.E. 29th and Santa Fe when they heard a knock at the door.

The men told police that four male suspects came into the home with their faces covered.

One of the men at the home was stabbed.

The four suspects then left.

It is unclear what was taken from the home.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for his stab wound.

Police say he is expected to be okay.