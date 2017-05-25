More youth using sneaky ‘text speak’: Here are the codes parents should know

Posted 10:43 am, May 25, 2017, by

These days, teenagers rarely spell out words while texting, opting to use acronyms instead.

When attempting to decipher the codes, it can feel like translating a language.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, younger generations are using texting abbreviations for 'code' terms.

Bark Technologies released a list of the top sneaky texts teens are sending:

  • 1174 – Meet At A Party Spot
  • 420 – Marijuana Reference
  • 53X – Code For Sex
  • 8 – Code For Oral Sex
  • 99 – Parents Are Gone
  • 9 & CD9 – “Code 9”, Parents Are Around
  • AF – As F**K
  • ASL – Age/Sex/Location
  • Basic – Someone who is viewed as boring or a conforming person
  • Bih  – Bitch
  • CYA – Cover Your Ass or See Ya
  • CU46 – See You For Sex
  • Dabbing – Refers to concentrated doses of cannabis; also a dance craze
  • GTG – Got To Go
  • GNOC – Get Naked On Cam
  • ILY – I Love You
  • IRL – In Real Life
  • ISO – In Search Of
  • IWSN – I Want Sex Now
  • FBOI – F**K Boy; A Guy Just Looking For Sex
  • FINSTA – Fake Instagram Account
  • FWB – Friends With Benefits
  • J/K – Just Kidding
  • Juul – Type of e-cigarette that is small and discreet, ‘pods’ are used for smoking
  • KMN – Kill Me Now
  • KMS – Kill Myself
  • KYS – Kill Yourself
  • LH6 – Let’s Have Sex
  • Lit/Turnt/Turnt Up – Something that’s active or popular, can also refer to being stoned or drunk
  • LMAO – Laughing My Ass Off
  • LOL – Laughing Out Loud
  • MPFB – My Personal F**K Buddy
  • Netflix and Chill – Getting together and hooking up
  • NP – No Problem
  • NIFOC – Nude In Front Of Computer
  • OMFG – Oh My F**king God
  • PAL – Parents Are Listening
  • ROTFLMAO – Rolling On The Floor Laughing My Ass Off
  • UH – Are You Horny?
  • SH – Sh** Happens
  • SMDH – Shake My Damn Head
  • SMH – “Shaking my head,” meaning “I don’t believe it” or “that’s so dumb”
  • Snatched – On point, very good, or well styled
  • STFU – Short for “Shut the f**k up,” can be used as an expression of disbelief or to cyberbully
  • TDTM – Talk Dirty To Me
  • TF – The F**k
  • Thot – Stands for “that hoe over there” and is often used instead of “slut”
  • TWD – Texting While Driving
  • WTF – What The F**K?
  • WTTP- Want to Trade Pics?
  • WUF – Where You From?
  • WYD – What You Doing?