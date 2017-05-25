More youth using sneaky ‘text speak’: Here are the codes parents should know

These days, teenagers rarely spell out words while texting, opting to use acronyms instead.
When attempting to decipher the codes, it can feel like translating a language.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, younger generations are using texting abbreviations for 'code' terms.
Bark Technologies released a list of the top sneaky texts teens are sending:
- 1174 – Meet At A Party Spot
- 420 – Marijuana Reference
- 53X – Code For Sex
- 8 – Code For Oral Sex
- 99 – Parents Are Gone
- 9 & CD9 – “Code 9”, Parents Are Around
- AF – As F**K
- ASL – Age/Sex/Location
- Basic – Someone who is viewed as boring or a conforming person
- Bih – Bitch
- CYA – Cover Your Ass or See Ya
- CU46 – See You For Sex
- Dabbing – Refers to concentrated doses of cannabis; also a dance craze
- GTG – Got To Go
- GNOC – Get Naked On Cam
- ILY – I Love You
- IRL – In Real Life
- ISO – In Search Of
- IWSN – I Want Sex Now
- FBOI – F**K Boy; A Guy Just Looking For Sex
- FINSTA – Fake Instagram Account
- FWB – Friends With Benefits
- J/K – Just Kidding
- Juul – Type of e-cigarette that is small and discreet, ‘pods’ are used for smoking
- KMN – Kill Me Now
- KMS – Kill Myself
- KYS – Kill Yourself
- LH6 – Let’s Have Sex
- Lit/Turnt/Turnt Up – Something that’s active or popular, can also refer to being stoned or drunk
- LMAO – Laughing My Ass Off
- LOL – Laughing Out Loud
- MPFB – My Personal F**K Buddy
- Netflix and Chill – Getting together and hooking up
- NP – No Problem
- NIFOC – Nude In Front Of Computer
- OMFG – Oh My F**king God
- PAL – Parents Are Listening
- ROTFLMAO – Rolling On The Floor Laughing My Ass Off
- UH – Are You Horny?
- SH – Sh** Happens
- SMDH – Shake My Damn Head
- SMH – “Shaking my head,” meaning “I don’t believe it” or “that’s so dumb”
- Snatched – On point, very good, or well styled
- STFU – Short for “Shut the f**k up,” can be used as an expression of disbelief or to cyberbully
- TDTM – Talk Dirty To Me
- TF – The F**k
- Thot – Stands for “that hoe over there” and is often used instead of “slut”
- TWD – Texting While Driving
- WTF – What The F**K?
- WTTP- Want to Trade Pics?
- WUF – Where You From?
- WYD – What You Doing?