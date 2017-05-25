Neighborhood children stop attempted abduction of 4-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Wisconsin neighborhood is on high alert after a group of children stopped an attempted abduction of a 4-year-old girl.

Authorities say a group of children were playing when a 27-year-old man grabbed a 4-year-old girl and began dragging her down the street.

While one of child's friends ran to get her parents, Jada Miller heard about what was happening down the street.

"They started coming up to me saying, 'Jada, Eli has Caylee. He has Caylee.' I started freaking out and I ran down there and grabbed her by her arm," Miller told WITI.

"I was so happy once they told me what happened. I was furious, but I settled down and called the cops," said Jeff Carr, the 4-year-old girl's father.

Authorities immediately identified 27-year-old Benjamin Spasogevich-Lee as the man who attempted to abduct the child.

The girl's mother told officers that she had previously warned Spasogevich-Lee to stay away from her daughter, but he continued to attempt to come over and play with her.

The mother also indicated Spasogevich-Lee "has exhibited weird behaviors such as jumping around in his front yard with his shirt off, sitting on his front porch and curb, all the while staring at the children, and going up and down the sidewalk with a soccer ball asking the children to play," according to court records.

Other witnesses say they had seen Spasogevich-Lee doing "strange things, such as go outside and do yoga in his underwear."

Police arrested Spasogevich-Lee on complaints of abduction of a child and disorderly conduct.