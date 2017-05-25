× Norman police searching for burglary suspect who got into fight with resident, resident’s dog

NORMAN, Okla.- Authorities in Norman are searching for a burglary suspect who allegedly broke into a home and got into a fight with the resident and his dog.

Just after 12 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a burglary in the 2000 block of 24th Ave. S.W.

The resident told officers that he arrived home to find a stranger inside his home. At that point, he and his dog got into a fight with the stranger before officers arrived at the scene.

Once police arrived at the home, they established a perimeter and the SWAT team was called due to there being firearms in the house.

However, the suspect was not found inside the home or in any of the surrounding properties.

At this point, the case is still under investigation.