Update: Norman police find missing elderly man with Alzheimer's

NORMAN, Okla. – Police in Norman say they are no longer searching for a missing elderly man.

Jimmy Stanley, 79, was reported missing Wednesday night after he was last seen in the 3900 block of Pine Tree Circle in Norman.

Police say Stanley has Alzheimer’s and his memory only lasts about two to six minutes, which caused them to be concerned about his whereabouts.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., authorities canceled the silver alert that was issued for Stanley.

Police say that Stanley was found in Norman and is safe.