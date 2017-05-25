Oklahoma family holding out hope daughter is alive 5 years after her disappearance

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma family says they are still holding out hope that their daughter is alive.

For the past five years, Bobbie and Michael Moore say they have been searching for their daughter, Paige.

“The colors, the smells around you seem to fade away when you know you have that missing part of you,” Michael Moore, Paige’s father, told KJRH.

On July 10, 2012, the couple says their 17-year-old daughter woke up for summer school but never came home.

“We proceeded to call around to friends’ houses to find out if she was there. That progressed into days, weeks, months,” he said.

Family, friends and law enforcement officers began searching for Paige the next day.

After five years, the family says they still have no idea what happened to their daughter.

“Even if something happened to her, we just, we want closure,” said Bobbie Moore, Paige’s mother.

If you have any information on the case, call the Broken Arrow Police Department at (918) 451-8200.