Oklahoma man accused of threatening people with sword as he walked down street

LAWTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma man accused of threatening people with a sword as he walked down the street is in custody.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Lawton police officers were alerted to reports of a man walking down the street, swinging a sword and allegedly threatening people.

According to KSWO, an officer approached the man, later identified as Michael Curtis, and asked him to put to sword down.

However, according to the police report, the man refused to put the sword down and allegedly threatened kill the officer if the officer pointed his taser at the man.

Curtis reportedly told the officer he was going to “f**k someone up” if they tried to take his sword.

The man continued to walk away and the police officer called for backup.

Multiple officers attempted to tase Curtis, but police say the darts did not stick.

According to the police report, the man continued to try to escape from custody.

After chasing the man for about two and a half blocks, officers were able to successfully tase Curtis and he rolled into a nearby canal.

That is when he was taken into custody.

The man was charged with unlawful carry of a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a police officer.