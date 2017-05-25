Police identify victim killed in shooting at apartment complex in N.W. Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified the victim who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.
Around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 6600 block of N.W. 10th St.
When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Joseph Earl Thompson lying outside in a common area of the complex.
Police say Thompson was critically wounded.
He was rushed to a local hospital where he passed away.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police have not arrested a suspect at this time.
If you have any information that may help police, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.
35.467560 -97.516428