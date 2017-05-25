× Police identify victim killed in shooting at apartment complex in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified the victim who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 6600 block of N.W. 10th St.

When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Joseph Earl Thompson lying outside in a common area of the complex.

Police say Thompson was critically wounded.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he passed away.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not arrested a suspect at this time.

If you have any information that may help police, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.