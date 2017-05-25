Police in Norman looking for impaired drivers during holiday weekend in memory of 8-year-old girl

NORMAN, Okla. – With the Memorial Day weekend ahead, Norman Police are cracking down on impaired drivers for a project they call “Operation Cadence.”

The project traffic safety enforcement project is named in memory of Cadence Gordon, who was just eight-years-old at the time when she was killed by a driver under the influence of narcotics in Norman back in 2013 on Labor Day.

“It is our hope that Cadence’s story illustrates the real-life consequences of driving a vehicle while impaired,” said NPD Lt. Jeff Robertson. “Cadence was a beautiful, vibrant, fun-loving, and intelligent eight-year-old at the time of the crash. She was killed way too soon by someone who chose to drive impaired on a busy holiday.”

During the 2015 Memorial Day weekend, eight people died in accidents on Oklahoma roads.

Norman Police will have various traffic projects, such as checkpoints, throughout the holiday weekend to help save lives.

If you plan on consuming alcohol, plan ahead and designate a sober driver. If you are impaired, call a taxi, friend, or family member to drive you home.

Do NOT drive impaired.