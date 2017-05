Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's softball team had to beat Auburn in the Women's College World Series finals to win the national championship last year.

This year, they'll have to beat the Tigers just to make the trip back to Oklahoma City for the WCWS.

OU will play 7th seed Auburn in the best of three super regional series starting Friday in Auburn.

Here are the game times for the super regional:

Game 1 Friday 3:00 pm

Game 2 Saturday Noon

Game 3* Sunday Noon

*if necessary