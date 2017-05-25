× TCU Eliminates Sooners from Big 12 Baseball Tourney

TCU gained a measure of revenge for two late game regular season losses to Oklahoma by routing the Sooners 9-4 in an elimination game of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The Horned Frogs built a 9-0 lead before OU rallied a bit in the ninth inning with four runs.

Kyle Mendenhall got it started for the Sooners with an RBI single, then Brandon Zaragoza drove in two on a single before a bases loaded walk to Thomas Hughes scored a fourth run.

TCU changed pitchers twice in the ninth inning, the final time bringing in closer Durbin Feltman, who retired two Sooners back-to-back to end it.

Oklahoma drops to 34-22 on the season.

The Sooners are expected to receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament when selections are announced on Monday, May 29.