Teaching certificate for Oklahoma teacher suspended after finding drug-filled syringes in her purse

SAPULPA, Okla. – The teaching certificate for an Oklahoma teacher has been suspended after drug-filled syringes were found in her purse.

Thursday, the Oklahoma Board of Education held an emergency meeting and suspended Megan Sloan’s teaching certificate, according to KJRH.

It all started earlier this month when police were called to Holmes Park Elementary School after another teacher at the school said she found Sloan’s Facebook page open on a computer.

The page on Facebook reportedly contained a conversation where Sloan asked about using and selling heroin.

During the investigation, Sloan admitted to pawning two iPads that were the property of the school district along with using money from field trips for gas and drugs.

According to Fox 23, police allegedly found syringes and substances that tested positive for meth and heroin in Sloan’s purse.

Sapulpa Public Schools Superintendent Rob Armstrong gave this statement to parents:

“Let me take a moment to express my heartfelt sadness for the events that have transpired this week. We are working tirelessly to investigate several serious allegations. While talking with many individuals, and small groups of people during the last 72 hours we wanted to take the time to send a general message to our entire community. Oklahoma Statues prohibit a public body from releasing and/or discussing internal personnel investigations, including demotion, discipline, or resignations. We take the safety of our children very serious. We are all parents, grandparents, and neighbors. As a matter of standard practice, we will review our current policies and procedures to ensure best available practices are being followed. Please contact your school principal, or district administrators if you ever have information that we need to know about. Together we will continue to make this a school district to be proud of.”

He also went on to say:

“We are working closely and cooperating with Sapulpa Police to investigate this matter fully and resolve it.”

However, many parents are still upset after emails were sent to school administrators back in 2015, asking to check into Sloan’s alleged drug use.

But two years after those emails, Sloan was still teaching at the school.

She was charged with embezzlement, three counts of possession of controlled drugs with 1,000 feet of a public institution and possession of drug paraphernalia.