Temps to jump by 10 to 15 degrees Thursday

Our temperatures will jump today by 10 to 15 degrees!

Highs will range from the mid 80s east to the low 90s west.

We will all see a strong southerly wind under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the 60s.

Highs tomorrow will range from the 80s in northern Oklahoma to the mid 90s southwest!

A few strong storms are possible for northern Oklahoma tomorrow night through Saturday morning.

Most of the storms should stay in Kansas.

There is a risk for severe storms Saturday for eastern Oklahoma.

Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

OKC could test the record of 96 degrees.

This all depends on how far east the dryline moves.

We will also have to see how fast the cold front will sweep across the state.

The cold front will sweep across the state Saturday night and highs will drop to the upper 70s and lower 80s for Sunday.

Memorial Day will be pleasant in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Our next storm system moves in Wednesday through Friday of next week.