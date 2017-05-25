× Texas Doubles Up Sooners for Big 12 Tourney Win

The Texas Longhorns got a pair of home runs from Kacy Clemens and never trailed in an 8-4 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

Clemens connected on two-run home runs in the first and third innings, helping Texas to a 5-0 lead.

Oklahoma answered with an RBI single from Austin O’Brien that scored Renae Martinez in the fourth inning, cutting UT’s lead to 5-1.

OU got two more in the fifth on an RBI single by Steele Walker and it was 5-3.

After Texas took a 6-3 lead in the sixth, Martinez belted a solo home run in the 7th inning to once again trim the Longhorns’ lead to two at 6-4.

But Texas got two in the top of the 9th inning to win it 8-4.

OU’s pitching staff walked 10 in the game.

Oklahoma will play second seed TCU in an elimination game at 12:30 pm on Thursday, while Texas advances in the winners’ bracket to play Kansas at 7:30 pm Thursday night.