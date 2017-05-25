Turner Falls workers attempting to get park ready for Memorial Day after heavy rains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Okla. - Memorial Day weekend is upon us but if you are traveling in Oklahoma, there are some things you need to know.

Many years in the past, most of our lake levels were low due to drought conditions but this year that's not the case as most of our lakes are full.

However, the storms that left them full of water, also left behind some damage.

“Every year we get a little of flooding, sometimes bigger than others,” said Steve Johnson, maintenance supervisor at Tuner Falls Park.

Heavy rains shut down Turner Falls Park since Saturday.

It was an unwelcome surprise to the Pope family who traveled all the way from the United Kingdom to spend time at the park with their son, who is in college here in Oklahoma.

“We drove by the entrance and just saw park closed,” said Kieran Pope.

Pope just finished a semester at the University of Oklahoma but the meteorology major did not predict that weather would spoil his family`s long distance trip.

“We were disappointed, this was today's activity,” Pope said.

But grounds crews will not let the flooding wash away its big holiday plans.

Turner Falls is just one of many parks across the State cleaning up after recent floods.

Other lakes such as Lake Eufaula State Park, Keystone State Park and Grand Lake, which saw most of the flooding, are also cleaning up.

State officials say some parks, but not all, will be open.

“One park in particular, Cherokee Landing State Park, is not available but the other parks are,” said Keli Clark, Program manager with the State Department of Tourism and Recreation.

Handrails, walkways and even a beach are just a few things maintenance employees worked on fixing.

“Crews building gage for the dams, crews spreading sand for the beaches. In general, maintenance in general,” said Johnson.

