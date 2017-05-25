Woman injured in drive-by shooting in N.E. Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in N.E. Oklahoma City Wednesday night.
Around 11 p.m., police say someone tried to kick in a woman’s door near Hefner Rd. and N. Air Depot.
However, the suspect was unsuccessful and ran away.
A short time later, police said a car drove by that same home and fired multiple gunshots.
A woman was injured and taken to the hospital to be treated.
Police say she is expected to be okay.
Authorities are investigating.
35.467560 -97.516428