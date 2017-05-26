× Arson investigators looking into suspicious fire at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are investigating a fire that was deemed suspicious on Friday morning.

Around 3 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at an apartment complex near I-240 and Pennsylvania Ave.

A short time later, a resident at the complex called 911 to report that her door was on fire and she was trapped inside the apartment.

At that point, the fire department upgraded the call and sent more crews to the area.

When they arrived, they learned that the complex’s sprinkler system had been activated and put out the blaze.

Due to the nature of the fire, arson investigators were called to the scene.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

However, the fire is being investigated as suspicious.