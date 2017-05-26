Bomb squad investigating items in RV after traffic stop in southwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a busy morning for officers in southwest Oklahoma City after the bomb squad had to respond to a traffic stop.

Early Friday morning, officers pulled over an RV near S.W. 10th St. and Western Ave. and noticed something suspicious inside the vehicle.

At this point, it is not clear exactly what was deemed suspicious.

However, authorities were seen going through boxes of ammunition along with other items inside the RV.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department, the bomb squad, paramedics and Oklahoma City police all responded to the scene.

Investigators are still going through the vehicle, so more information is expected to be released later in the day.