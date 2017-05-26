× Update: Inside lanes in both directions open on Turner Turnpike, one dead in multiple car wreck

LINCOLN COUNTY – After closing both eastbound and westbound lanes on the Turner Turnpike because of a deadly accident, both inside lanes in each direction are now open.

The wreck happened approximately five miles west of Wellston near mile marker 152 in Lincoln County.

This is a multiple vehicle accident. Traffic is currently at a standstill.

Traffic was at a standstill but now is slowly moving.

An air ambulance has been called to the scene.

One person had died.