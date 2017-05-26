By the numbers: How much will state agencies lose under approved budget?

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Mary Fallin is expected to sign a controversial budget bill that was recently approved by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

“Is it the perfect budget? No. Will we ever see the perfect budget? No we won’t. We have to make choices,” said Sen. Eddie Fields. “Sometimes compromise is a four-letter word that we don’t like to use sometimes. That’s the ugly truth in this building. You can’t govern from the right, you cannot govern from the left, you must govern from the middle. It’s compromise.”

Senate Bill 860 appropriates $6.8 billion to fund state agencies.

While there has been a lot of talk on both sides of the aisle, many people wondered how specific agencies would fare in the midst of the cuts.

The agencies that will not have their funding reduced are as follows:

Common Education- ↑$38.6 million (1.6% increase)

Commissioners of the Land Office- no change

Election Board- no change

Legislative Service Bureau- no change

Military Department- ↑$3,716 increase

Tax Commission – no change

Health Care Authority – ↑$41.4 million (4.2% increase)

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services – ↑$5.4 million (1.7% increase)

Veterans’ Affairs – ↑$6,186 increase

Department of Human Services – ↑$52.9 million (8.2 % increase)

Office of Juvenile Affairs- ↑$107,297 (0.1% increase)

Department of Corrections – ↑$4.5 million (0.9% increase)

Court of Criminal Appeals – no change

District Courts – no change

Indigent Defense System – ↑$1.1 million (7.5% increase.)

However, several other agencies were not spared from cuts.

Arts Council – ↓$122,544 (4.2% loss)

Career and Technology Education – ↓$4.9 million (4.2% loss)

Office of Education Quality and Accountability – ↓$45,598 (2.7% loss)

Education Television Authority – ↓$118,369 (4.2% loss)

Higher Education – ↓$30.7 million (3.8% loss)

Department of Libraries – ↓$192,322 (4.2% loss)

Physician Manpower Training Commission- ↓145,326 (4.2% loss)

School of Science and Mathematics – ↓$258,461 (4.1% loss)

Center for Science and Technology – ↓$588,477 (4.2% loss)

Auditor and Inspector – ↓$151,832 (4.2% loss)

Bond Advisor – ↓$109,912 (100% loss)

Emergency Management – ↓$21,005 (4.2% loss)

Ethics Commission – ↓$30,853 (4.2% loss)

Governor – ↓$71,945 (4.2% loss)

House of Representatives – ↓$521,213 (4.2% loss)

Lieutenant Governor – ↓$16,341 (4.2% loss)

Management and Enterprise Services – ↓$1.5 million (4.5% loss)

Merit Protection Commission – ↓$15,837 (4.2% loss)

Senate – ↓$389,346 (4.2% loss)

Treasurer – ↓$117,422 (4.2% loss)

Space Industry Development Authority – ↓$12,729 (4.2% loss)

Health Department – ↓$1.5 million (2.8% loss)

J.D. McCarty Center – ↓$9,271 (0.2% loss)

Commission of Children, Youth and Disabilities – ↓$72,694 (4.2% loss)

Office of Disability Concerns – ↓$10,244 (4.2% loss)

Department of Commerce – ↓$641,973 (3% loss)

Corporation Commission – ↓$424,679 (4.2% loss)

Department of Environmental Quality – ↓$249,710 (4.2% loss)

Historical Society – ↓$22,705 (0.2% loss)

Horse Racing Commission – ↓$1.7 million (100% loss)

J.M. Davis Memorial Commission – ↓$10,111 (4.2% loss)

Labor Department – ↓$154,206 (4.2% loss)

Department of Mines – ↓$32,355 (4.2% loss)

Tourism and Recreation – ↓$722,997 (4.2% loss)

Water Resources Board – ↓$230,048 (4.2% loss)

Fire Marshal – ↓$1.4 million (100% loss)

State Bureau of Investigation – ↓$412,973 (3.4% loss)

Law Enforcement Education and Training – ↓$121,462 (4.2% loss)

Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs – ↓$128, 925 (4.2% loss)

District Attorneys – ↓$1.4 million (4.2% loss)

Pardon and Parole Board – ↓$95,674 (4.2% loss)

Supreme Court – ↓$483,448 (3.2% loss)

Rural Economic Action Plan Fund – ↓$402,804 (4.2% loss).

A complete list of agencies and their budgets are realeased, we will add them to this list.

Governor Mary Fallin has until June 9 to take action on the budget bill, she has indicated she will sign it.