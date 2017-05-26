Events to kick off your Memorial Day weekend

There is a lot happening around the metro this weekend.

Memorial weekend means it’s time for the 2017 Paseo Arts Festival.

It begins tomorrow and runs through Monday in the historic Paseo District.

There are over 90 artists represented in the show and a no-cost children’s area will keep your kids busy creating art!

Music and food vendors also make this a great way to spend a few hours.

Another annual favorite is the annual Chuckwagon Festival at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

There are no commercial vendors here but you’ll get a taste of the old frontier!

Your little cowboy or cowgirl can ride a pony or a stagecoach, and try out stew and cobbler that’s cooked over an open fire.

They can even make their own cowboy rope.

This is both Saturday and Sunday. It’s $15 for adults but children 12 and under are free.

And in Sulphur, the Artesian Arts Festival takes over part of the downtown.

Celebrate native american games, art, food and dance tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

