From Maysville to Norman, the Hard Way

Oklahoma had a one run lead in the NCAA Regional Championship, and with the season on the line, and the Sooners only senior at bat, Macey Hatfield wanted everyone to know, she wasn't done yet.

Head Coach Patty Gasso could not have scripted it any better, "And for her to walk off this field the way she did, man that's something you get to live with for the rest of your life.

I don't know that you could feel more happy for a senior, she's been the only senior for four years, which is a lonely place to be, but at the same time , she's stuck with this program when she probably could have said you know I'm not going to play, so I'll transfer somewhere, whatever. She stuck with it and she worked to get her senior year in the starting lineup."

Hatfield had crimson and cream dreams from a young age, "My dream was going to be able to play for the University of Oklahoma, but never in a million years did I think my dream was actually going to become a reality."

As Macey looks to wrap up her career in Norman on a high note, it's hard to imagine that she was not always there. As a freshman, Macey was enrolled at Seminole State College, where the plan was to play a couple of years and then transfer to a D2 or D1 school. It is funny how things work out, Seminole State and OU faced off in the fall of '13 and once Macey stepped up to the plate, you can bet Coach Gasso liked what she saw.

Gasso recounts the game where she knew she wanted Macey on her team, "Keilani or one of our better pitchers were on the mound and and Macey hit a monster shot over the left field wall... I think she might've hit two out and I was like, we gotta get her."

And just like that, after only one semester at Seminole, Hatfield was on her way to her dream school.

Macey could not believe it, "Like it never crossed my mind that I would only be at Seminole for a semester."

Now a senior in Oklahoma's starting lineup, Hatfield can be a part of a historic run for OU softball as the Sooners seek to repeat as national champions.

Macey does not want much when it comes to leaving a legacy in Norman, "Play my game and whatever legacy comes with it, comes with it. I want people to know that I got out there and I worked hard. I gave every bit of effort that I possibly could.

Reporting in Norman Nikki Kay Oklahomas News Channel Four Sports