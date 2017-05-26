× Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes

Oklahoma City, Get ready for the Garth Experience!

Garth Brooks will be in Oklahoma City July 15th at 7:30pm at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. KFOR and Chesapeake Energy Arena would like to send you and a friend to see our own Oklahoma legend, Garth Brooks!

Be sure to watch NewsChannel 4, May 30th, 31st and June 1st, from 6:00am – 7:00am, when one lucky winner will be announced live, on-air. Each winner will get 2 tickets. Winning tickets are for Saturday, July 15th.

Contest Dates: May 26th – June 1st

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, June 2nd at 10am CDT. Official tickets available ONLY at www.Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks

