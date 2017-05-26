GRAPHIC: Edmond business raided in prostitution sting

Warning: This video may not be suitable for all ages.

EDMOND, Okla, - Perhaps the welcome mat, "Our Happy Place" was a hint of what was going on behind closed doors.

Regulars to this complex near 2nd and Rankin in Edmond quietly wondered if Royal Treatment was a legitimate massage parlor. One customer who asked not to be identified said, "The parking lot has issues. There is a lot of activity. A lot of traffic in and out, a lot of traffic!"

Edmond Police have had their eye on this place, too. Undercover officers saw a racy ad on Backpage.com.

That, coupled with customer complaints, was enough to warrant a sting operation.

"We watch this very closely. We have detectives undercover we use, go in and make sure a massage parlor is up to what they're supposed to legally be doing and not doing. This was just part of one of those stings," said Spokesperson Jenny Wagnon.

According to the affidavit, the "defendant rubbed all around the UC's (under cover's) penis area... " and "the defendant then stated that the UC could touch her boobs."

When asked how much she'd charge, the suspect allegedly responded, "I work for tips."

Wagnon told NewsChannel 4, "She had him roll over and took the towel off of him and began to touch him inappropriately."

Officers swarmed Royal Massage and arrested 28-year-old Courtnie Barnes. She's facing several charges including soliciting prostitution, computer crimes and drug possession.

Edmond Police say this is not the first time they've raided "Royal Treatment Massage."