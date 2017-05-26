Lincoln County sheriff participating in race to honor fallen heroes

MEEKER, Okla. – An Oklahoma raceway will be honoring fallen heroes from across the country with a special event this weekend.

On May 26, the Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker will be hosting the ‘Fallen Hero 50’ event. Organizers say the race consists of 50 laps in memory of all of those who have served and died for our country.

Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty will be driving a specially designed race car during the event with the names of police officers who have died this year.

Racing kicks off at 8 p.m.

Admission is free for all police officers, firefighters and military members with a valid ID.

General admission is $15.