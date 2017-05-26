× Man arrested on human trafficking complaint after allegedly forcing teen into prostitution

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested in Oklahoma City after allegedly forcing a teenage girl into prostitution.

According to the police report, 23-year-old Leon Lamont Miles was arrested on human trafficking charges after he allegedly forced a 17-year-old girl to have sex with him and multiple other men for money.

Authorities say it all happened at the Sunset Inn & Suites off of I-35 in Oklahoma City.

Officials say Miles and the victim met on Facebook.

According to police, the 17-year-old ran away from home before she met up with Miles.