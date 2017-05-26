Moore Police looking for missing man and his 1-year-old daughter who may be in danger

MOORE, Okla. – Moore Police are looking a man and his 1-year-old daughter who are missing and may be in danger.

Officials say the two went missing Friday around 3:30 p.m.

It started when Todd Steffens dropped his wife off at Platt College around 8 a.m.

The wife told police Todd and his daughter were then going to go to a doctor’s appointment at the Oklahoma City VA Hospital.

VA officials told Moore police that Todd never arrived at the hospital.

Todd suffers from PTSD and a traumatic brain injury and experiences frequent blackouts.

Todd is 26-years-old, 5’8″ tall, 200 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen with his 1-year-old daughter who has blonde hair and blue eyes.

They were driving a black 2015 Chrysler Town and Country van with the Oklahoma tag: ACY884.

If you know anything, give police a call.