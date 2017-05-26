× Oklahoma City man arrested for murder at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have arrested a man for murder following a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 6600 block of N.W. 10th St.

When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Joseph Earl Thompson lying outside in a common area of the complex.

Police say Thompson was critically wounded. He was rushed to a local hospital where he passed away.

On Thursday afternoon, officers arrested 23-year-old Antonio Hicks on complaints of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.