Oklahoma neighborhood on alert after man injured trying to stop alleged thief

OKLAHOMA CITY - A neighborhood is on alert after allegedly being targeted by a mail thief.

Residents in a neighborhood near I-240 and Anderson Rd. say they have taken matters into their own hands to catch the culprit.

"The neighbors have gotten very active, gotten involved, gotten to know each other very well, have gotten surveillance cameras set up. A lot of people walking around with cameras in hand," said David Kirkpatrick.

In addition to catching an image of a woman, residents say a man was injured trying to stop her.

"In the process, a gentleman tried to stop them, and ended up getting hurt and put in the hospital," Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick says the man suffered a broken hip during the incident.

"It's bad enough somebody is out stealing, but now someone has been injured as a result," he said.

If you have any information on the crime, call police.