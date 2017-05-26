Oklahoma woman arrested for child neglect after 1-year-old nearly drowns in pool

CLAREMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is facing child neglect charges after a 1-year-old boy nearly drowned at her home.

Investigators say 33-year-old Amanda Green rushed her 1-year-old nephew to a Claremore hospital after he nearly drowned in her pool.

“He was underwater for more than a minute,” Daniel Welch, the lead investigator, told KJRH.

Hospital employees called police after they began to question Green’s story.

Court documents indicate that officers soon determined that Green was under the influence of drugs when they noticed she had no concept of time, had slurred speech and was lethargic.

Investigators say Green had been prescribed 60 Xanax pills the day before, but she could only produce 14 of those pills.

At this point, the child is still in critical condition and authorities are concerned he may have brain damage.

Green was already scheduled to go before a judge in July to face charges of driving under the influence with a child on board from an incident in January.