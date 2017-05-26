Parts of Oklahoma at risk for severe weather heading into holiday weekend

OKLAHOMA– There is a risk for severe storms Saturday for eastern Oklahoma.

Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible.

Oklahoma City could test the record of 96 degrees. This all depends on how far east the dryline moves.

We will also have to see how fast the cold front will sweep across the state. The cold front will sweep across the state Saturday night and highs will drop to the upper 70s and lower 80s for Sunday. Memorial Day will be pleasant in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Our next storm system moves in Wednesday through Friday of next week.