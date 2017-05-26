× Police: Traffic stop leads to discovery of 12 pounds of marijuana, 25 firearms

CHOCTAW, Okla. – Authorities in Choctaw say a traffic stop led them to several pounds of marijuana and multiple guns.

Around 6:30 p.m. on May 25, officers pulled over 54-year-old Eddie Glen Elix for a traffic violation.

While speaking with Elix, an officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Authorities searched the vehicle and discovered seven wrapped bundles of marijuana.

After that discovery, officers obtained a search warrant for Elix’s home. While searching the property, investigators say they found drug paraphernalia, five additional bundles of marijuana and more than 25 firearms.

In all, authorities say about 12 pounds of marijuana was seized.

Elix and another man at the house, 28-year-old David Edward Benavides, were taken into custody.

They were arrested on complaints of possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and maintaining a dwelling where a controlled dangerous substance is kept.