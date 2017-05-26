× Report: Turkey issues arrest warrant for Oklahoma City Thunder player Enes Kanter

OKLAHOMA CITY – A foreign arrest warrant has been issued for an Oklahoma City Thunder player following an incident involving his passport.

Earlier this month, Enes Kanter said he was stopped at an airport in Romania after his travel documents were canceled by the Turkish government.

“They said (Turkey’s embassy) canceled my passport. They’ve been holding us here for hours,” Kanter said in a video posted to social media.

Kanter, who turned 25 on Saturday, said Ankara had canceled his passport because of his political views and that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was responsible.

Reporting on Kanter’s tweets, Turkish state media outlet Anadolu said Kanter is a supporter of cleric Fethullah Gulen, an Erdogan opponent who now lives in Pennsylvania.

Now, it seems that his political views may have landed him in even more hot water in Turkey.

According to NewsOk, Turkey has reportedly issued an arrest warrant for Kanter, accusing him of being involved with a terrorist organization.

The Daily Sabah reported that the warrant was issued due to Kanter’s support of Gulen.

Kanter said he hopes to become an American citizen in the future.