Sooner Softball Team Takes Game 1 of Super Regional

Oklahoma’s softball team got a shutout pitching performance from ace Paige Parker and some late offense to beat Auburn 4-0 in Game 1 of the NCAA Super Regional in Auburn, Alabama, on Friday.

Parker struck out 14 Tigers and gave up just four hits to get the pitching win.

Her teammates gave her support in the final two innings, with two runs each in the 6th and 7th innings.

In the top of the 6th, Nicole Pendley lined a ground rule double that bounced over the wall in left field to score Sydney Romero and put the first run on the board.

The next batter was Macey Hatfield, and she bounced an infield single to the left side of the field to score Fale Aviu to make it 2-0 Sooners.

Oklahoma added two more in the 7th.

Shay Knighten singled home Nicole Mendes to make it 3-0.

Romero then singled to right to score Knighten and it was 4-0 Sooners.

Parker finished the game with back-to-back strikeouts as Oklahoma completed the win.

The Sooners have won 27 straight true road games, with their last loss coming in March of 2016.

OU has won eight straight openers in super regional series, and gone on to win the series in five of the previous seven.

Game 2 is Saturday at noon, with the if necessary Game 3 set for Sunday at noon.