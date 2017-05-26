× State’s request for disaster assistance approved for 18 counties following April storms

OKLAHOMA – Governor Mary Fallin announced Friday that the state’s request for disaster assistance related to storms in late April and early May was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Federal funding will be available to 18 counties to “assist municipalities, counties, rural electrical cooperatives and the state with infrasatructure repairs and costs associated with responding to the storm.”

The assistance comes after severe storms that occurred on April 28 – May 2.

The disaster assistance was approved for:

Adair, Beaver, Caddo, Cherokee, Cimarron, Craig, Delaware, Haskell, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Sequoyah, Texas, and Washita counties.

The storms caused extensive flooding in eastern and Central Oklahoma, along with snow and high winds in the Panhandle.

Three tornadoes happened on April 28 and April 29, including an EF-2 near Cameron.

Damage assessments estimate the storm caused more than $12.7 million in infrastructure damage, debris, and response costs.

Governor Fallin had also requested a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster declaration for Cherokee and Haskell counties. It was approved on Monday.

The SBA provides low-interested disaster loans for homeowners and business owners to replace any property damaged by the if they were not covered by insurance or other assistance programs.