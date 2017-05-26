Summertime temperatures expected across the state for start of Memorial Day weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is going to feel like summer to end your work week.

Highs on Friday afternoon will range from the 80s in northern Oklahoma to the mid 90s southwest! There is a very slight risk for storms in southwestern Oklahoma throughout the evening.

It’s going to be a hot one on Saturday afternoon! Temperatures are expected to rise toward the mid-90s across the state.

Oklahoma City could test the record of 96 degrees. This all depends on how far east the dryline moves.

There is a risk for severe storms Saturday evening for eastern Oklahoma. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

We will also have to see how fast the cold front will sweep across the state. The cold front will sweep across the state Saturday night and highs will drop to the upper 70s and lower 80s for Sunday.

Memorial Day will be pleasant in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Our next storm system moves in Wednesday through Friday of next week.