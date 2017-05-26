Tulsa police believe murder suspect may be connected to string of armed robberies

TULSA, Okla. – A man accused of a deadly shooting last weekend may be connected to a series of robberies in the Tulsa area.

Investigators say they began looking into Chase Stewart last year for a robbery investigation. They believe he is connected to the robberies of several restaurants in the Tulsa area.

Earlier this month, an armed robber targeted the Mi Cocina restaurant.

“I knew that night I could die. You just don’t look down at a double-barrel, sawed-off shotgun and think, ‘I’m gonna walk away from it,” Victoria Richards told FOX 23.

Less than one week later, Stewart was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder for the deadly shooting of a man during an argument.

Now, investigators are looking into the possibility that he was behind the Mi Cocina robbery.