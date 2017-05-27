× No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into northwest Oklahoma City fast-food restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews were at the scene of a northwest Oklahoma City fast-food restaurant after a vehicle crashed into the building Saturday evening.

Officials responded to the scene at the KFC restaurant in the 2200 block of N.W. 23rd.

They say the driver was the only person inside the vehicle.

The elderly woman told crews she hit her accelerator when she meant to hit her brake.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the damage was extensive enough that KFC would be closing.

No other injuries were reported.