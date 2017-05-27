Federal case against former Oklahoma home builder continues to grow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - The federal case against a well-known Oklahoma home builder is growing.

Dennis Lee, the former owner of Richardson Homes, was indicted back in March on federal stolen property charges.

Lee, along with five others, were charged for hiding and transporting stolen equipment.

Now, Lee is facing another criminal charge in federal court alleging more criminal activity.

A seventh defendant has also been named in the case.

Lee faces five counts and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The original owner bought back Richardson Homes in March after Lee was indicted.

“This was not in my plans, it was not something I wanted to do, but I felt like it was necessary. It’s my name on this company, and I put a lot of work into building this company and making this company what it is,” Richardson said.

Richardson sold his custom home business to Lee in 2008.