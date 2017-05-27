× Four injured, three of them children, one dead from crash near Wellston on I-44

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released new details on a crash that shut down I-44 Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred approximately four miles west of Wellston in Lincoln County at 4:39 p.m.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes on I-44 were shut down due to the accident.

Officials say the driver of the first vehicle, 29-year-old Deneisha Lowrey, was not injured.

In the second vehicle, the driver, 36-year-old Joseph Blazier was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and three children were also in Blazier’s vehicle at the time of the accident.

The woman, Jacqualyn Hopkins, 29, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The children: ages 10 months, five, and 9, were all transported to the hospital with injuries but in stable condition.

Details of the collision are still pending, but the patrol says seat belts were in use in both vehicles.

Troopers say the cause of the collision is under investigation.