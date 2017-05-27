OK Prep Standout QB Casey Thompson To Enroll At Newcastle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma standout prep quarterback Casey Thompson has withdrawn from Southmoore High School, and will enroll at Newcastle High School due to personal family reasons, sources told KFOR sports.

Thompson spent the last three seasons at Southmoore, and is rated by most recruiting services as a four star prospect.

He recently committed to play college football for the University of Texas starting in the fall of 2018.

Former Southmoore coach, Jeff Brickman, is the head coach for Newcastle, and will coach Thompson again.

Newcastle opens their season September 1 at Noble.