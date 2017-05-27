Oklahoma woman found intoxicated in vehicle with child in the backseat

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – A woman was arrested after she was found intoxicated in a car with a child.

27-year-old Maria Wiley was found in the parked car with the child in the backseat.

Police responded to an erratic driver on the road who had pulled into a store’s parking lot.

Wiley was then given a field sobriety test by police after she “showed signs of intoxication.”

She was also accused of stealing t-shirts from a Tractor Supply store.

Three new t-shirts with the tags were found after police searched her vehicle, however police could not find any receipts or bags.

Wiley had told police she was unable to find her keys.

Officials went to Tractor Supply where a clerk said Wiley didn’t pay for the t-shirts.

Her keys were then found in the same area where she had taken the clothing.

She was arrested for petty larceny and public intoxication.

According to Fox 23, authorities say because her car was not running, “they could not accuse her of being in physical control of the vehicle while intoxicated or of child endangerment.”