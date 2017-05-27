Parents charged after one-month-old baby dies from being alone for more than six hours

FLORIDA – A mother and father in Florida are now facing charges in the death of their one-month-old son.

Police say 19-year-old Superiah Campbell, and 21-year-old Cameron Dowden, left their son alone for more than six hours, resulting in his death.

On May 10, emergency crews responded to a call about a child not breathing and was “cold to the touch.”

The baby boy was pronounced dead the scene.

During the investigation, police said Campbell and Dowden did not check on their son for more than six hours before he died.

“By failing to check on the child for over six hours, the defendants consciously did an act, or followed a course of conduct that they must have known, or reasonably should have known, was likely to cause death or great bodily harm,” said Cocoa Police Department Detective Debra Titkanich in an affidavit obtained by Inside Edition.

The cause of death has not been determined but authorities believe the boy may have suffocated.

“Both parents showed a reckless disregard for human life,” Titkanich said.

Campbell and Dowden are each charged with one count of aggravated manslaughter.