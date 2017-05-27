Two-year-old boy sustains head injury after shooting himself in Yukon

OKLAHOMA – A two-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Saturday after accidentally shooting himself.

Police first received a call from child welfare saying a child had gotten a hold of a gun and shot himself.

Officials say it happened inside a home around 11:45 a.m. near N.W. 10th and Mustang.

Details of the investigation are still pending, but initial reports from police say it was accidental.

Police must still investigate to see if the gun was secured at the time of the incident.

The condition of his injuries are unknown right now, but officials say the little boy did sustain a head injury.

Authorities believe the child will be expected to survive.

Capt. Paco Balderrama with the Oklahoma City Police Department says the OKCPD has a child safe program where you are able to go to the police department and receive a free gun lock at any time.