Scattered severe storms along with hot temps expected across Oklahoma

A huge range in temps will be felt today with highs ranging from 100s in SW OK to upper 80s in far eastern OK and to 70s in NW OK.

In Central OK, temps will soar into the 90s!

Feels like temps will rise to 100 or hotter ahead of the dry line with the high humidity in place so a Heat Advisory has been posted.

Behind the dry line in central and especially SW OK will be dry air but actual air temps near, if not, over 100 degrees!

This evening a cold front arrives sparking severe t’storms as it moves from northwest to southeast across the area.

Best chance for t’storms seems to be from around OKC and especially east and south of OKC this evening as the front moves through.

The air is very unstable ahead of the front so the main threats very large hail, damaging winds and possible isolated tornadoes.

Behind the front, gorgeous weather for the rest of the holiday weekend!