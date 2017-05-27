× Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old Oklahoma man with dementia

MEEKER, Okla. – A silver alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Edward Franklin Childress who was last seen in Meeker on May 23 around 4:30 p.m.

Police say Childress packed a bag with several changes of clothes before he left.

It is believed he was heading to Huntington Beach in California and was supposed to arrive there Friday, but has not.

Childress suffers from dementia and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

The vehicle police are looking for is a maroon 1995 four-door Ford Taurus with the Oklahoma tag 129MVU.

There may be a California license plate on the front of the vehicle.

If you know anything or see Childress, call police immediately.